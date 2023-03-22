(Advertisement) 5 tips for setting up a small balcony with flair

Your balcony is too small and you want to take full advantage of it? Having a terrace or a balcony, even a small one, is a real plus, especially in town. Thanks to this little piece of outdoor space, you can enjoy the sun and the fresh air. But it still needs to be fitted out intelligently to optimize the space and transform it into a pleasant place to live.

No matter the size and shape of your balcony, these few simple decorating ideas will help you transform it. These ideas also apply to a small terrace.

Our tips for fitting out a small balcony

Opt for hanging plants

If you want to green your balcony or small terrace, it is essential to take into consideration the orientation, the influence of the roots and the size of the plants. The ideal is to choose hanging plants that do not need to be planted on the ground to grow and develop because their plants will take up little space in the balcony. Of course, the choices are quite numerous: jasmine, geraniums, petunias, etc. And to decorate your balcony as naturally as possible, nothing beats a green wall or hanging planters!

Create a cozy atmosphere

A small balcony can easily turn into a relaxation area in which you want to stay for a long time. For that, nothing beats decorative patio accessories and cozy garden furniture. At The Cool Republic, there is certainly no shortage of ideas for decorating a balcony: teak and natural fiber armchair, square cushions, hammocks, throws, garden table… The most important thing is to have a tidy and space-saving living space where you can spend pleasant moments.

Dress the floor

The floor is often neglected when arranging a small balcony. And yet, it is an important element that can enhance the space and add an original decorative touch. Several solutions are possible:

– Clip-on wooden tiles for a warm appearance.

– Artificial grass to bring greenery to your decoration.

– A carpet.

– A carpet, etc.

Bet on foldable or retractable furniture

With a small balcony, it is better to favor small foldable or retractable furniture to optimize the space. These pieces of furniture generally take up little space and are easily stored away after use. Of course, the choice of balcony furniture will depend on the space available: garden chair, removable shelf, folding chairs…

Don’t forget the lighting!

Too often overlooked when designing a balcony, lighting helps create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. In addition, a well-lit room seems more spacious. Lighting solutions for balconies and terraces are quite numerous and suit all tastes: wall sconces, solar lamps, portable lamps, floor lamps, light garlands… Another tip, you can multiply the candles for a romantic effect.

The sequel after the ad

The Cool Republic tips for decorating your balcony at a reduced price

Despite the lack of space, it is quite possible to arrange a small balcony and turn it into a cozy room. For this, you need the right equipment. On The Cool Republic online store, you will find a large selection of items that can help you transform your balcony, whatever its size: furniture, rugs, outdoor decoration accessories, plants, lighting, etc.

The good news is that with a promotional coupon, it is possible to take advantage of significant discounts on promotional items. Go now to our The Cool Republic promo code page to discover all the discount coupons and good deals of the moment on the online shop!