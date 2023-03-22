Prophecy: These brands of milk are good for your health and taste good

Cow’s milk is one of the most consumed foods in Mexico, so the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) decided to analyze several brands that are sold in the country.

Although some nutrition experts do not recommend its use in older adultsmilk and cheese are considered part of the basic basket in the country, which is why they are a recurring food in the diets of families in Mexico.

The study was published in the Profeco Consumer Magazine and 17 presentations of milk sold in Mexico were analyzed, distributed in eight whole milks, three partially skimmed/lactose-free, three semi-skimmed/lactose-free, two partially skimmed, one semi-skimmed, and three combined dairy products.

These are the best milk marches according to Profeco

Specialists recommend older adults avoid dairy products



The laboratory analysis carried out by Profeco determined the following brands of milk comply with quality standards And it also tastes great. This is the list of the best milk marches:

LALA 100 FRESCA without lactose + CALCIUM + 30 percent

Alpura CLASSIC Whole milk, pasteurized, added with vitamins A and D

LALA Organic Whole milk, pasteurized, added with vitamins A and D

It may interest you: Profeco: These five brands of sausages are expensive but good for health

How to know that a milk is of quality?

The profeco analyzed 17 brands of milk



Profeco also highlighted that milk containers must include information such as the denomination, name or company name and address, list of ingredients, net content, batch, expiration date, nutritional information, conservation instructions and veracity in the information on the label.

Besides, the prophecy advised Mexican consumers to keep milk containers in dry and cool places, away from high temperatures, and that, once the bottle is opened, the container should be stored in a refrigerator.

The agency also warned that the milk containers that present any type of alterationsuch as deformations, bulging, color, odor and unpleasant texture, should not be consumed.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!