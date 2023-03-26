Even more X buses planned: Where to drive in circles

district of Wesel.

In December, the first X bus routes started in the district of Wesel – now plans are already underway for five more routes. Those are the details.

They have only been in operation since December, but are already considered a successful model for local transport in rural areas. We’re talking about the new X buses – three lines have so far run through the district of Wesel. In the future there could be even more, because the Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) has now decided to intensively promote further planning for the expansion of the network. The district area could particularly benefit from this, five of a total of 14 potential new express bus lines are to head for or connect destinations in the Wesel district in the future.

X buses in the district of Wesel have to meet certain criteria

Background: The X-buses are intended to connect places without rail connections with the nearest train station or with larger neighboring cities, offer passengers a uniform 60-minute cycle, also provide good connections on weekends – and at least in future offer more comfort than a conventional bus .

So far, commuters from Sonsbeck, Xanten, in particular, have benefited from the lines launched in December. The express buses should – as the name already implies – move quickly and not stop at every stop. There are definitely divided opinions on this, because some towns feel left behind – too Dinslaken or Moers are not yet connected to the network, although there are train stations there that would make it possible for commuters from the surrounding area to switch to the train.

This situation could change with more connections. Last summer, the VRR examined a total of 60 possible routes for their potential. Among other things, it was about the expected passengers and the efficiency that is possible on the route. About 20 lines were then discussed more specifically, for example, transport companies and authorities, including the Wesel district administration, were involved in these discussions.













Timetables were drawn up, concrete routes and stops were discussed and further traffic planning details were planned. What is particularly important to the VRR: The quality criteria for the X buses must be met – these include direct routes and a corresponding interval of at least 60 minutes. Ultimately, 14 lines remained, more than a third of them here in the district.





Other X buses: These are possible routes in the district of Wesel

The transport association will now propose the following lines to the state:

X 30 from Wesel via Rheinberg to Moers

X 38 from Moers via Duisburg-Hamborn to Oberhausen-Sterkrade

X 31 from Kevelaer via Sonsbeck to Xanten and possibly to Wesel

X 02 from Dinslaken via Hünxe, Schermbeck, Raesfeld and Borken

X 41 from Dinslaken via Oberhausen-Schmachtendorf to Bottrop.

Lines X 40 (Kamp-Lintfort via Neukirchen-Vluyn to Kempen) and X 83 (Wesel to Rees) will not be pursued any further.

It is not just a question of completely new connections, some existing ones would be replaced – in accordance with the X-Bus criteria with an improvement in quality. Whether it will actually be implemented now depends on the country, because the buses will only run if there are subsidies for them. The VRR has already started talks about this with the state’s Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Transport, according to a corresponding template.

So far, the X buses have mainly driven via Wesel and Xanten. Photo: Markus Weißenfels / FUNKE Photo Services

Im Kreis one can look forward to further developments with confidence. “An introduction would mean an extraordinary improvement in the public transport offer for the region,” says the district administration. “I expressly welcome the proposed new lines for the Wesel district. When developing the route, the district administration of Wesel sat at the table, as did the local public transport companies, and supported them,” added District Administrator Ingo Brohl when asked by the editors.

“The district of Wesel and also the district of Kleve would particularly benefit from more X buses,” agrees Frank Berger, parliamentary group leader of the CDU in the district council and member of the VRR administrative board. However, this is also due to the fact that there is a particular need to catch up on the Lower Rhine, especially with cross-connections in rural areas.

