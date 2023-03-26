Trump defies possible arrest in Texas

Waco, Texas— A defiant and fiery Donald Trump, facing possible impeachment, held the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign Saturday in Waco, Texas, a city made famous for its deadly resistance to law enforcement.

In an extraordinary display, Trump opened his rally by playing a song, “Justice for All,” which features a choir of men jailed for their role in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol singing the National Anthem. and a recording of Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Some images of the insurrection were shown on the screens.

In his speech, Trump defended the insurgents and criticized prosecutors, including those overseeing multiple investigations against him.

“You will be vindicated and proud,” Trump said. “The thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.”

Trump’s rally Saturday on the grounds of the Waco airport comes as Trump rebuked prosecutors, encouraged protests and raised the possibility of possible violence if he becomes the first former president in US history to face charges. penalties.

Some of his recent rhetoric, including at the rally, has echoed language he used before the Capitol Hill insurrection by a crowd of his supporters seeking to stop the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the election. presidential.

Trump declared Saturday that his “enemies are desperate to stop us” and that “our opponents have done everything they can to crush our spirit and break our will.”

He added: “But they failed. They have only made us stronger. And 2024 is the final battle, it will be the biggest. You return me to the White House, your reign will end, and America will be a free nation once more.”

Their stunning Waco site choice comes amid the 30th anniversary of a 51-day standoff and deadly siege between US law enforcement and Davidians that resulted in the deaths of more than 80 members of the religious cult and four federal agents and has become a hotspot for right-wing extremists and militia groups.

The Trump campaign insisted that the location and timing of the event had nothing to do with the siege or the Waco anniversary. A spokesman said the site, 17 miles from the Branch Davidians compound, was chosen because it was conveniently located near four of the state’s largest metropolitan areas (Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio). and it has the infrastructure to handle a considerable number of people.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said before Trump’s arrival that he had suggested Waco as the venue. Any suggestion that Trump had chosen the city because of the anniversary was “fake news. I chose Waco!” he told the crowd.

Trump made no overt reference to the Waco story, telling the crowd that he told Patrick he wanted to hold his rally in a place with overwhelming support, not “one of those 50-50 split areas,” and He said he told Patrick: “Let’s get right to the heart of it.”

“But as far as the eye can see,” he immediately added, “the abuses of power we are currently witnessing at all levels of government will go down as one of the most shameful, corrupt and depraved chapters in all of American history.”

Audience members held red and white signs scattered around the campaign that read “WITCH HUNT” and “Support Trump.”

Trump repeatedly criticized the investigations on Saturday, declaring “prosecutor’s misconduct” in ongoing criminal investigations, but also denounced previous investigations, including the release of his tax returns by Democrats in the US House of Representatives. after a protracted legal battle.

“It probably makes me the most innocent man in the history of our country.” Trump said. “My friends say that.”

The former president said he has had “bad publicity” but that his “poll numbers have skyrocketed.”

Hours before Trump’s arrival, hundreds of his supporters began pouring into the airport past vendors selling merchandise including Trump flags, bumper stickers and action figures. There were no signs of counter-protesters near the long line of Trump supporters waiting to enter.

Among them was Eugene Torres, 41, who said he was unfazed by the prospect that Trump could be impeached.

“It’s just another political attack on him to prevent him from running and winning this race again,” said Torres, who is from the Texas coastal city of Corpus Christi.

Alan Kregel, 56, traveled with his wife from Dallas to see Trump in person for the first time. Although he voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, he said he felt the former president’s “methods and vocabulary” often detracted from his policies. But now, after two years out of office, he said he supports Trump more than ever before.

“He’s an innocent man, just hunted,” Kregel said, arguing that an impeachment would help Trump win in 2024.

The demonstration had already been in the works before it became clear that a grand jury in New York was closing in on a potential indictment as it investigates hush money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters with Trump during the height of his 2016 campaign. Trump has denied the women’s claims.

The grand jury investigating the hush money payment is expected to meet again Monday in New York.

Trump has spent weeks criticizing the investigation and in a post on his social media site on Friday warned of “potential death and destruction on such a false charge” if charged with a crime.

In a move that seemed designed to preempt a formal announcement, he claimed last Saturday that he would be arrested the following Tuesday. While that didn’t happen, Trump has used the days since to try to shape public perception, echoing a strategy he has used before, including during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia.

Trump has also repeatedly invoked violence, urging his supporters to protest, and has used increasingly racist and dehumanizing rhetoric as he has launched increasing personal attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

On Friday, a powdery substance containing a threatening letter was found in a mailroom at Bragg’s offices, authorities said. Authorities later determined that the substance was not dangerous.

Even before the threatening letter was sent to Bragg’s office, Democrats warned that Trump’s comments had the potential to incite violence.

“The rhetoric of the twice indicted former president is reckless, reprehensible and irresponsible. It is dangerous, and if he continues, he will get someone killed,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

In addition to the Manhattan case, Trump also faces an investigation in Georgia into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as federal investigations into his handling of classified documents and possible obstruction, as well as his role in the September 6 insurrection. January.