Installation of climate-friendly heating systems: Spahn calls for a comprehensive heat pump funding program

Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn (CDU) has called for comprehensive heat pump funding for the federal government’s plans to install more climate-friendly heating systems.

Funding is needed that not only focuses on acquisition and installation costs, but also on the insulation, said Spahn to the editorial network Germany (RND). “You have to refurbish the building, you may have to replace radiators, remodel rooms. It’s not just about the purchase costs for the heat pump.”

The CDU politician is pushing for low-bureaucracy funding. He fears that an income-related subsidy program “again becomes bureaucratic, lengthy, slow”. In such areas, there is the principle that the property and the conversion measures are funded regardless of income. He has nothing against social differentiation per se, but it must be “unbureaucratic”.

Spahn also criticized the actions of the governing coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP. “A few months before something comes into force, having so many unanswered questions leads to uncertainty and chaos,” he warned, with a view to unanswered questions about what the exchange costs the individual and who gets what funding under what conditions.

From 2024, every newly installed heating system should be operated with 65 percent renewable energy. Then, for example, heat pumps, solar thermal systems or hybrid systems consisting of heat pumps and gas heating have to be installed. Existing oil and gas heaters can continue to be operated, broken heaters can be repaired. The Ministry of Economics estimates that the installation of more climate-friendly heating systems will cost more than nine billion euros annually by 2028. (dpa)

