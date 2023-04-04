Polishing up the employer brand – recruiting professionals give 5 tips on how electrical companies can make their advertised positions more attractive

KW Media GmbH

Due to the shortage of skilled workers in the trades, there is still a clear excess of vacancies on the labor market. It is therefore becoming increasingly important for companies to stand out from the crowd and leave a lasting impression. For many of them, however, this presents a seemingly impossible task.

“I see electrical companies every day that are limited to superficial job advertisements that you’ve seen thousands of times – but that doesn’t convince the specialists they are looking for,” says Justin Kießig. In this exclusive article, the recruiting expert is happy to present five effective tips that electrical companies can use to attract the attention of qualified specialists and convince them of their vacancies.

1. Show who you are as an employer

No two electrical companies are the same, but most of the companies hardly mention their own strengths in their job applications. Today, however, there is an oversupply of vacancies, so electricians and specialists can almost choose their employer. Therefore, the companies should communicate very clearly which goals and values ​​they are pursuing. This does not necessarily mean that they are pursuing a social mission – even if this is particularly popular with many young people.

Rather, companies should make it clear what kind of company they are. Anyone who presents itself as a family business with a long tradition is particularly interesting for employees looking for long-term employment. On the other hand, an indication of high growth targets can attract employees who are looking for corresponding development opportunities and growth potential. The aim must therefore be to stand out from the competition and to provide points of contact for the skilled workers.

2. Respond to the needs of the prospective employee

In addition, the companies usually know best what electricians and other specialists actually expect from an employer. These are predominantly emotional values ​​such as good team spirit in a secure job, and monetary values ​​such as good pay or additional benefits. Anyone who notices during the application process that some points are important to the potential employee should specifically address them and make appropriate offers.

3. Speak the employees’ language

Conversely, companies from the electrical industry should also be aware of what could go particularly well in their company and what is neglected by the competition. Because almost every skilled worker is already employed today – new employees with specialist training can therefore only be reached by poaching them.

That’s why it’s especially important these days to find out why employees might be dissatisfied with their current job – and then to communicate this in clear language. After all, people are experts in the field and quickly notice when the right things are being called by their proper name. Electrical companies should therefore address their strengths and make it clear that, for example, in terms of personal interaction and work organization, many things are going better than with the competition.

4. Being in the right place at the right time

In addition, the labor market is very competitive – at the same time, however, specialists are looking less and less for vacancies in the classic print media or career platforms. Today, in order to convince them to change jobs, the employer must formally apply to the employee. In order to reach potential buyers at all, companies have to be in the right place at the right time: And today that is social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Co. People now spend a large part of their free time here and are relaxed and receptive – Good prerequisites for making yourself known as an employer with an interesting advertisement.

5. Implementation via your own career page

After all, the entire application process should be as simple and digitized as possible. For example, if an interested party clicks on an ad, a complicated application with a cover letter and CV should not be required under any circumstances. Instead, the candidates should find themselves on the company’s career page with just a few clicks, where they can immediately provide the necessary information.

In this way, the spontaneity of the applicants can be used, even if they do not have any application documents at hand – certificates and evidence can then always be checked at a later point in time. Anyone who then lets their own employees have their say on the careers page and reports on the advantages in the company further increases the probability of a successful application from qualified specialists.

