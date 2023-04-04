Hailey Bieber covers her breasts with pieces of passion fruit and children of gold

Hailey Bieber is a Vogue modelwho has been sharing bikini pictures all month, so she recently shared some very cheeky photos on social media showing her charms.

As it turns out, the 26-year-old star from Arizona was seen holding pieces of passion fruit to her chest to hide them from cameras as she smiled in new images taken on a beach.

The wife of pop star Justin Bieber had a glowing tan as she held the half pieces of fruit in a very suggestive motion to her breasts, causing much furore on the networks.

Hailey Bieber’s gold and diamond bra

Hailey Bieber’s gold and diamond bra



For good measure on her chest was a yellow gold chain bra that encircled her breasts, around her neck and behind her back; which presumably was not cheap, since it was encrusted with diamonds.

On the other hand, PageSix revealed that the chain is Jacquie Aichie’s 50 Diamond Bra, which costs over $10,000, while models Emily Ratajkowski and Olivia Culpo are also fans of Aichie’s designs.

It was first spotted last week when Kendall Jenner’s close friend unveiled her new collection for her skincare brand Rhode, which is the middle name of Justin Bieber’s wife.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Justin was the first to share the images

The chain is 50 Diamond Bra by Jacquie Aichie



Last week, Bieber shared the images on Instagram while adding the caption, ‘PASSION FRUIT JELLY.’ New passion fruit jelly peptides lip treatment available 4/6 get on the waitlist now rhodeskin.com @rhode.’

Notably, in those older images, the runway figure was wearing a multicolored bikini top and Hailey launched her Rhode skincare line, named after her middle name, in June 2022.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!