Shock in La Plata: a child died on a soccer field 5

A 12-year-old boy died on the afternoon of last Thursday after having suffered a surprising decompensation while he was in a 5-a-side soccer field in Barrio Norte. The little boy was urgently transferred to the “Sor María Ludovica” Children’s Hospital and the doctors performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him, but they could do nothing to save him and sadly confirmed his death.

Police sources confirmed 0221.com.ar what Everything happened around 7:00 p.m. last Thursday in the complex known as Bahía 37, located at 37 between 9 and 10, where the boy was waiting his turn to enter the field to play ball..

According to the police report, The victim, identified as Bautista Sebastián Santiñaque, began to feel bad while he was in the place, where a soccer school works, he decompensated and was urgently transferred by ambulance to the well-known health centerbut unfortunately the doctors were unable to revive him.

The investigators indicated to this medium that the specialists anticipated that it could have been a case of sudden death, but nevertheless, the results of the autopsy that will be carried out to determine for sure what happened are now awaited.