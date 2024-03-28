What a change! This is what La Dura looked like when she was 15 years old

Diliamne Jouve – better known as The Hard– is one of the Cuban influencers with the most presence on social networks, where she triumphs with her poses and outfits, always setting trends among her followers. However, on this occasion Jacob Forever’s wife has not surprised with a spectacular look, but with a photo from her past, specifically when she was 15 years old and in her teens.

It was precisely in a question and answer round on Instagram, where a fan asked her to show a photo from when she was 15 years old and the content creator pleased her follower by publishing an unpublished one from that time.

In the image, La Dura appears with a red dress and more matching accessories. She draws attention to her brown hair with her blonde highlights. What a change!

In addition to sharing this photo on Instagram, the influencer also responded if she has had botox.

Instagram screenshot

“If I get Botox on my forehead area, I apply it approximately every 9 months, it lasts a long time and it is something that I love and recommend as long as you go with the right person,” explained La Dura.