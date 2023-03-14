With red alert and waiting for storms, this is how the weather will continue in La Plata

The heat wave that shook La Plata and a large part of the country during the last week is beginning to come to an end. At least this is what the experts from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) foresee, who already anticipate the arrival of the rains after a Tuesday that, however, will pass with oppressive heat and a maximum of up to 36 ° C.

The second day of the week began with a minimum of 25°C and, according to specialists, the maximum could reach a peak of up to 35°C after noon.

Both the SMN and the La Plata Hydrometeorology Directorate expect an oppressive day and maintain the red alert that was in force throughout the weekend due to extreme temperatures. But, at the same time, they anticipate the arrival of the rains and, with them, some relief in the city.

According to the forecasts of the specialists, some isolated showers could be registered this afternoon in the city, in anticipation of at least two days that will be marked by instability: Meteorologists forecast a Wednesday and Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and an increasing probability of isolated storms of varying intensity..

After several days of rain, then, the week would end with a Friday between 22 and 29°C to finally give way to a much cooler weekend in which the minimum will be around 14 and 19°C and the maximum will be between 25 and 26°C Saturday and Sundayrespectively.