We are all capable of understanding mathematics

The math science It is key to the intellectual development of children, it serves to develop their logic, to reason in an orderly manner and to prepare their critical thinking. The earlier in age they are related to this science, the more opportunities they will have to acquire the knowledge and tools necessary to put it into practice throughout their lives.

Once mathematical skills are developed from an early age, they will be used in all other sciences, and in all aspects of everyday life. That is why many thinkers and specialists associate “success in mathematics with success in life.” Paradoxically, learning mathematics -something so decisive for everything we do- has always had a bad reputation, having to face preconceptions and stigmas: “that it is difficult”, “that it is boring”, or “that it is not for everyone”. ”. All these affirmations do not help at all to the learning and understanding of this science, stimulating mathematical anxiety, that is, feeding the lack of confidence in solving problems.

Mathematics for a better world

It is International Mathematics Day (March 14) helps us to place the importance of learning mathematics from early childhood on the social and educational agenda. And how this year the motto is “Mathematics for a better world”we understand of vital importance focus on new and future generations, and its relationship with the hard sciencesbecause they will be the ones who will have the difficult task of “trying” to think and create the conditions so that one day the dream of a better world becomes a reality.

Myths and beliefs that delay

Definitely, to advance possible solutions and improvements in the teaching of mathematics taught by the different educational systems, it is important to break with certain myths and archaic beliefs. Which is it?

1. Being good at math depends on your country or place of origin. Fake!

Mathematics is universal. They are factual and logical by nature, anyone can understand the concept beyond the place of origin or the learning methodology acquired.

2. Only some professions or trades require mathematical reasoning. Fake!

Mathematics is a language applies to all disciplines, is a useful science in all branches, and crosses all moments of life. To believe that acquiring mathematical knowledge is important for a few is to fall into a serious error, which will have consequences in adulthood.

3. There is only one way to solve a math problem. Fake!

Mathematics are related to daily acts/facts, and these vary according to the experience of each one. That is why, whate there is no single way to solve the problems of daily lifeand the best thing is to let boys and girls freely find their ways of resolution from an early age.

4. Mathematics is always boring. Fake!

Whether or not they are boring will depend on the type of approach and relationship that one has with mathematics from a young age. Thanks to the advancement of technologyToday there are new forms and tools of learning, that make the teaching process more friendly and fun. For example, game platforms or applications, which are an innovative way that is being used in schools around the world, for support and accompaniment in learning from an early age -kindergarten to initial-. A different experience is proposed to the boy or girl, using the game as a bridge to mathematical knowledge, using situations of daily life as an excuse. This makes it more fun and creative for the little ones.

5. Men solve mathematical problems easier and faster. Fake!

Alicia Dickenstein is a renowned Argentine mathematician, researcher and professor who in 2021 received the “L’Oréal-UNESCO Award for Women in Science”.

This myth is directly related to a world historically dominated by patriarchy. From space exploration to medicine, women all over the planet have made essential contributions in the fields of science, engineering, Technology and Mathematics (STEM). However, although the participation of women in these careers has increased in recent years, female enrollment continues to be very low. According to UNESCO, in Latin America women constitute an average of 32% of the students and graduates in STEM.

Clearly, we are not dealing with different abilities between genders. The lack of opportunities and gender biases, fueled by elements such as religion, tradition and culture, are the main motivators for the low participation of women in hard science careers.

The key is to start working on the gender gap from early childhood. Different projects provide the (M) of STEM, since in general they tend to be thought from Technology (T) and Engineering (E), for example for robotics purposes, leaving aside the (M) of Mathematics.

6. Mathematics is learned only at school. Fake!

It is fundamentalFamily participation in all learning processes of boys and girls, not only in relation to mathematics. The fact that a father or mother does not have the necessary tools, nor has they had the opportunity to delve into the hard sciences in their student days, does not mean that they are unable to accompany and stimulate their son or daughter when studying, in this case, math.

The family, parents, adults must accompany the children, participate, play and learn with them. Perhaps it is time to use technology to our advantage, get involved in the tastes and interests of the little ones and adapt to the demands of the new generations. Everything goes through digital, and the approach and learning of science as well. And what better than to do it through applications that allow, among other things, to play with the family.

* Vanina Mendiondo, Head of Sales Americas de Matific