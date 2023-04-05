How does sexual intercourse influence job performance?

Have you wondered if the sexual intercourse have some influence on job performance The Truth News We share what the experts say, having a full sex life has benefits for mental and physical health.

And it is that, people dedicate a third of the day to their work activities, so carrying work stress can negatively affect sexual life.

Several studies found a link between being intimate or masturbating with being happy and motivated the next day at work, confirming that having sex has a direct impact on job satisfaction.

What does science say about sex and work?

Intimacy reduces anxiety



Experts mention that having satisfying sex helps release dopamine, which is associated with relaxation and pleasure, and generates oxytocin, the love hormone. In the same way, it improves the worker’s performance, makes him or her concentrated and focused in order to perform work tasks.

Having sex reduces anxiety and improves the immune system, which increases defenses. Experts comment that sexual well-being must be taken care of to achieve fulfillment in all areas of life.

On the other hand, studies indicate that having sex frequently prevent memory loss in adult people. Another study found that professionals who were satisfactorily intimate performed better at work.

They also mention that having a full sexual activity is reflected in the self-esteem of people, makes them more self-confident, and they can face conflicts with confidence and security.

How many times is considered normal to have sex?

Experts recommend having sex two to three times a week.



According to some studies, experts recommend having sex two to three times a week, as it provides benefits for mental and physical health and hormonal regulation.

