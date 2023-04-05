Lucas suicide: Family anger after harassment dropped as aggravating circumstance

The parquet floor of Épinal requested on Monday the abandonment of the aggravating circumstance linking suicide to school harassment. The lawyers of the four college students implicated concede some mockery, but nothing more.

For them, it is more than “simple teasing”. This Wednesday in the columns of Morning VosgesLucas’s mother and her lawyer, Me Catherine Faivre, denounce the words of the defense lawyers and, thus, the decision of the prosecution.

This Monday, the Épinal prosecution did not recognize harassment as the cause of the suicide of Lucas, 13, on January 7, contrary to what his parents claim, who denounce them mockery and insults of a homophobic nature. from four teenagers in the young boy’s middle school.

“There has never been any harassment or even a desire to harass and even less to come to this terrible tragedy”, said at the end of the hearing, Sébastien Bonnet, counsel for one of the teenagers put in cause, in remarks also reported by Morning Vosges.

“Folder is not ’empty'”

The lawyers of the four college students concede some mockery but nothing else. However, for Lucas’ mother and his lawyer, it is more than “simple mockery”, they say on Wednesday.

They also deplore the statements of the defense which points the finger at a “public prosecutor’s office embarrassed by the emptiness of this file” and a “partial and incomplete investigation”. In addition, she underlines a media affair which would have distorted the investigation.

“It was necessary to find culprits in a tragedy which, unfortunately, is still not explained to this day… this file was the subject of a media frenzy which harmed the serenity of the investigation”, affirms the defense .

“The file is not ’empty'”, retorts Me Catherine Faivre.

Judgment on June 5th

“Lucas’s mother, who has never filed a complaint, certainly does not fuel a thirst for revenge against the four children involved. She is waiting, like everyone else, for the decision that will be made”, continues the lawyer.

Indeed, despite this requisition from the Epinal prosecution, the legal process of the case is not over. The judgment has been reserved for June 5 and the judges will say at that time whether they consider the four college students guilty of harassment or whether they are acquitted of these facts.