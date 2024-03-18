IDEA Group warns about risk to democracy with Petro Constituent

BOGOTA.- The IDEA Group spoke about the claims of the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petroto establish a Constituent Assembly to be able to introduce the reforms proposed by his office that were already rejected by Congress.

Through a statement, the IDEA Group warned about the consequences of this measure in Colombia. “The authoritarian drift that such an approach could mean, in light of the experiences of 21st century socialism in Venezuela (1999), Bolivia (2006) and Ecuador (2007, 2008)”, expresses the text.

In this sense, the former heads of state that make up the organization assured that they remain alert to events.

“The threat, clearly directed against the constituted power that has been the work of the Colombian democratic strengthening process after the current Constitution of 1991 and that allowed President Petro to be elected and that he swore to abide and respect, reveals his intention to break free of the limits that power is imposed by the same constitutional order”.

Duque: Petro wants to stay in power

The former president of Colombia, Iván Duque, used his social media account to warn about what he considers to be the ultimate goal of President Gustavo Petro’s proposal with the Constituent Assembly: “to remain in power.”

According to the opponent, the ruling party “does not want to call it with the constitutional mechanisms because they do not have the majorities or the time. They want to do pirouettes by appealing to extraordinary mechanisms to divide and confront the country”.

They want to do pirouettes by appealing to extraordinary mechanisms to divide and… — Ivan Duke (@IvanDuque) March 18, 2024

