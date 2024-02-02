WHO estimates 35 million cases of cancer by 2050

MIAMI. – World Health Organization (OMS) estimates that by the year 2050 there will be a 77% increase in cases of cancer in the world. This represents 35 million cases and an increase in relation to the estimated 20 million cases in 2022.

“The rapid growth of the global burden reflects both aging and population growth. population, as well as changes in people’s exposure to risk factors, several of which are associated with socioeconomic development,” the UN said on Thursday, February 1.

These estimates were presented by the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a WHO agency, on the occasion of February 4 being World Cancer Day.

The UN indicates that, in terms of absolute burden, countries with a high Human Development Index are expected to have the largest absolute increase in incidence, “with a forecast of 4.8 million additional new cases in 2050 compared to 2022 estimates”.

They warn that the proportional increase in the incidence of cancer is greater in low index countries with an increase of 142% and in medium index countries with 99%.

The most recurrent cancer

The WHO states that the most common cancer is lung and registers 2.5 million new cases. For its part, female breast cancer ranked second with 2.3 million cases.

This is followed by colorectal cancer (1.9 million cases), prostate cancer (1.5 million cases) and stomach cancer (970,000 cases).

Some important incidents are recorded: “In women, the most diagnosed and the main cause of death from cancer was breast cancer, while in men it was lung cancer. Breast cancer was the most frequent in women of the vast majority of countries: 157 out of 185.”

Likewise, the agency’s global survey on universal health coverage and cancer found that only 39% of participating countries covered the basics of cancer treatment as part of their basic health services.

Source: United Nations /WHO