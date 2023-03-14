The Club World Cup will be played every four years but there will be an annual final

The Club World Cup changed its format and from now on it will be held every four years -the next one in 2025- but an annual final will also be played between the European champion and the winner of a tie between the other five confederations.

After the meeting of the FIFA Council that was held in Rwanda, the organization informed the new format of the competition that will be played every four years with the participation of 32 teams.

In this sense, there will be 12 teams from Europe, six from Conmebol, four from Concacaf, four from Africa, four from Asia and one from Oceania plus another place for a club from the host country.

Meanwhile, this year it will be played in the same format with the six champions from each continent plus one from Saudi Arabia, the host country, while from 2024 there will also be an annual final at a neutral venue between the winner of the Champions League from Europe and the winner of a tie between the rest of the confederations.

“Details about timing and format will be released in due course,” FIFA said in a statement. In this way, the winning clubs of the Copa Libertadores de América will no longer have the “liberated” path against the European.