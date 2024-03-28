Alexander Delgado, victim of his daughter Kuki’s mischievous late-night prank

On more than one occasion, Alexander Delgado has made clear the good and close relationship he has with his daughter Kuki, which is based on the complicity they share. Something that her fans have been able to witness thanks to social networks, where the young woman usually shows the beautiful relationship they share and the connection that exists between them. Just as it happened these last few days after the young woman received flowers and her father seemed upset with the issue…

But in the last few hours, Kuki has witnessed a prank he played on the Cuban singer by scaring him in the middle of the night. while I was in the kitchen. A scene that she recorded and shared on her Instagram profile.

“@alexandergdz you don’t eat at 2:00 am”wrote Kuki at the bottom of the publication, mentioning her father, who got quite scared because of his daughter… something we have no doubt about when we see his reaction when Kuki arrives silently to shout “hey” while he is on his back drinking a drink, spilling the drink on the floor.

Despite the scare, The Cuban artist took this joke with humor and reacted with laughing emoticons in the comments.

“You’re destroying your dad, you’re doing that well. It’s a beautiful love”, “the flowers and those scares, Alex is too old for that”, “He’s going to disinherit you”, “Cuban who doesn’t get up at dawn to eat He is not Cuban”, “You are going to kill him”, “The monarch was scared” or “You are going to kill him from the heart”, are some of the comments that were left along with the video to the artist’s first-born daughter.