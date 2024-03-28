Two elderly men murdered inside their home in South Florida

The police ask for help to find the person or persons responsible for the murder of an elderly couple over 80 years old who were shot dead inside their home last Friday in the city of Fort Lauderdalein the county of Broward.

The unique thing is that the murderers only took the couple’s car and did not steal other valuable items or the cash that was in the home, not even what they could take from the victims’ purses, as reported this Wednesday. the local press.

The car, a red 2014 Fort Fusion with Florida license plate number LTDQ16has become the main clue that the police have to locate those responsible for the murder of the couple, who had resided in the area for more than 50 years, where they were very loved by the community.

The vehicle in question has a scratch on the driver’s side rear door and dents on the rear bumper.

The victims have been identified as Claudette and Major Melvin, a retired housekeeper and a retired county worker who still operated a backhoe.

Detectives told the victims’ families that Someone entered through the front door and confronted the elderly man, who was shot at point-blank range with a nine-millimeter pistol.

Then they shot the old woman in the chest, who entered from another room.

“We have no idea who would do this to them. “They were the sweetest people you would ever meet,” she said in a statement to Local 10 the couple’s daughter, Tonya Mitchell, who, upon learning of the tragedy, urgently traveled with her sister from North Carolina, the state where they reside.

The slain couple had moved from Virginia in the 1970s and raised their children in their Fort Lauderdale home. They were the head of “a large and loving family.”

“We just ask people to please help us catch this person who killed our parents.”Mitchell pleaded.

Authorities are urgently searching for the whereabouts of the stolen car, hoping it will lead them to the culprit or culprits.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Orlando Almanzar at 954-828-5546, Detective Leann Swisher at 954-828-4007 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. You can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.