Sinner advances to his third semi-final in Miami in four years

MIAMI GARDENS.- Jannik Sinner, Reigning champion of the Australian Open, he won his 20th match in 2024 and reached the semifinals of the Miami Open for the third time in the last four years, defeating Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The Italian (2nd seed) will face the Russian Daniil Medvedev (3rd) or the Chilean Nicolás Jarry (22nd), who collided later.

Sinner reached the semifinals for the fourth time this season and is 20-1 overall. He has reached the final of this competition in 2021 and 2023, but fell on both occasions.

“It was a really difficult match, but I’m happy with my performance,” Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner (3).jpg Jannik Sinner lifts the champion trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open, Sunday, January 28, 2024, in Melbourne. AP Photo/Andy Wong

The 22-year-old considered that Machac showed a good serve and aggression at the beginning, which managed to keep the duel tight for a while. However, Sinner continued his fabulous streak, breaking his opponent’s serve four times to advance to the next round.

“I always say that when everything feels good on the court it is easy to play tennis,” he said. “But it all has to start in the practice session, where sometimes you don’t feel good, but you have to keep training to make a difference. At the moment, I feel really good on the court.”

Women’s side in Miami:

In the women’s division, Danielle Collins defeated Caroline García (23rd) 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals for the first time since six years ago, when she had played the qualifying phase of the competition.

García had just won consecutive victories over Grand Slam tournament champions —Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff. However, her streak was cut against Collins, who has won 10 of 11 sets in this tournament and required just 80 minutes to move on.

Collins moved to 4-0 lifetime against Garcia, who never had a break point in the match. The local team dismissed his overwhelming display.

“Against someone like Caro, I have to be more focused, because I know I don’t want to give him a single chance,” she commented.

Collins will face either Jessica Pegula (5th) or Ekaterina Alexandrova, who were playing in the evening.

Source: AP