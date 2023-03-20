The crude story of the wife of the La Plata rugby player who was assassinated a year ago in Paris

On March 19, 2022, Federico Martín Aramburú, a former Los Pumas player from La Plata, was assassinated in Paris. María Codino, the athlete’s wife, found out what happened minutes later, when a policeman knocked on her door. What came from then on, is something that the woman never imagined having to live, but that she currently faces with great integrity.

Putting the focus on the well-being of her children and, still broken by grief, she pointed out that the time to take care of her has not yet arrived “because priorities changed”. María did not hesitate to take charge of a travel agency that Federico had founded together with a partner. In this way, she supports herself, while she maintains the request for Justice in force.

The woman of the rugbier born in La Plata, gave details of how the cause is progressing and the way in which she chooses to face life after an indelible tragedy for her and her children. “These days are more difficult because one cannot avoid moving to the immediate memory of what happened a year agoMy tendency is to mentally go back a year ago to where who would have said we would experience this madness and on this anniversary, naturally, the people who love us, who know us, our friends, begin to show up close, so it’s like you’re remembering everywhere. or keeping in mind and that is why it becomes more intense”, recounted María, in dialogue with All News.

Regarding what happened on that fateful March 19, 2022, Aramburu’s wife recalled: “It was very early for us because this happened at 6 in the morning on a Saturday. I have a very young son, at that time he had two years old and that day, at that time, I was already with him in the living room of the house, drinking mate and starting the day. It was there when they knocked on my door and it was precisely Fede’s partner, who was with him at the moment that they killed him, and his sister, to tell me what had just happened”

Facing this situation, with her three children in full charge, would not be something easy, but María highlights the help she received from the beginning. “I never had a feeling of loneliness, yes tormented. It was just like I told you, the generosity and how the mobilization of people was incredible madness because obviously the friends we have a lot of people we know, but also neighbors, people we didn’t know, my house began to fill up, literally, and It was weeks that people passed by and left me pizza for us to eat, others who left me boxes of wine, cake for us to eat, and that’s how it was for 15 days, an intensity of love from the people of the city,” explained the woman. .

Regarding the current course of the case and her role within it, the wife of Federico Aramburú explained: “I had no role. It was all very fast, the moments were passing, I had to appoint who is my lawyer today and at that time I did not know him. I had to appoint him through a letter, he asked me a thousand questions, I did not know if he was the right person and if he was going to be able to with everything. It was one decision after another and I think the key was to try to breathe to decide and try to make the best decision and thank God I fell into the hands of a great lawyer who is the one who follows everything today and he is the one in charge of the process and with great respect for the family at all times. For me, at the beginning, it was very difficult to follow what was happening with the process and he respected me.”

In her heartfelt story, the woman expressed that “energy, when there is so much pain, is quite short and you have to try to live very slowly because you run out of energy and run out very easily so that’s why the priority is my guys and we’re going little by little, but hey, it’s going to come”. At the end of the interview with TN, María Codino remarked and gave details of how the investigation of the case is and the times of Justice. “We are still in the investigation stage. The investigation is still going on so information and evidence are still being collected. It is something that is good, from what happened it also uncovered many other issues that are also worthy of investigation for this cause, above all that these people belonged to organized groups of the extreme right and all the past of these people is also included in the investigation That’s why it all takes so long. I am satisfied with how, like our lawyer, he has been handling everything, but here too the times of Justice are long, we still have about two years to go to trial,” he said.