Ebrard proposes consistency for the “contest that is coming”

Mexico City.- “The book is dedicated and is made with deep love for Mexico and respect for each and all of you and for Mexican society, that’s why I did it, otherwise I wouldn’t have done it, and it has a message as its objective: what we have for the fight that each one is coming is what we are and what we have done, the rest does not matter”, he affirmed.

“Our facts, our life, our person, that is what we propose, the congruence is there.”

The Secretary of Foreign Affairs said that Mexico has never had an opportunity like the one it currently has to change the country forever.

He assured that the peso is a global reference currency, that Mexico’s numbers are the best in Latin America, that the country owes less and has income, while exports are growing.

He stressed that in Mexico the average age is 29 years. “We are neither too young nor an old Country.”

He added that the country has a productive and hard-working people, and affirmed that it should be a majority middle-class nation. Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who is seeking Morena’s candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in 2024, said that what he proposes for the “coming contest” is congruence.

