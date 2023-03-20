+ Ukraine war in the news blog + | SiKo boss: Russia’s military situation “is really bad”

Day 389 since the beginning of the war: The Chinese head of state travels to Moscow. Norway delivers eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. All information in the news blog.

Scholz: The Ukraine war will not end soon

9:26 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) does not expect the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine to end any time soon. “We have to be prepared for the fact that it can take a long time,” Scholz said on Monday evening at the Rheinische Post’s Ständehaus meeting in Düsseldorf.

The Chancellor emphasized that he did not believe in the concept of using force from outside to replace rulers like Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. US President Joe Biden told him that the US would not pursue this as a political concept either. “I support the American President in this idea.” Russia cannot dictate the conditions for peace to Ukraine, Scholz continued. “Ukraine must be able to defend its integrity and independence.”

Reports of explosions in Crimea

9:10 p.m.: Gunshots and several explosions reportedly erupted near the town of Dzhankoi on Monday evening. This is reported, among other things, by the news website “Euromaidan Press”. Dzhankoi is located on the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia.

“Euromaidan Press” refers to local media reporting that the Russian air defense system shot down a drone.

SiKo boss: Russia’s military situation “is really bad”

8:51 p.m.: Christoph Heusgen, head of the Munich Security Conference, describes Russia’s military situation in the Ukraine war as bad: “It’s really bad. They didn’t manage to move the front any further towards Ukraine. There’s been fighting at Bachmut for months. They’re making it not to take a place that is not strategically important,” says Heusgen on ntv. In addition, it is becoming increasingly clear that Russia also has difficulties in supplying ammunition.

Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ongoing state visit to Russia, Heusgen said that Putin wanted to show his people: “Russia is not isolated – last week he received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.”

“He’s sort of an outcast of the international community now.” The three-day state visit suits him well, especially since the war is not going as Putin had imagined and the country is not doing well economically either.

Referring to the benefits for China’s state and party leader and Russia’s oil and gas wealth, Heusgen said, “Russia is now a discount gas station for China. Of course, Xi appreciates that.” Xi Jinping needs Russia in system competition with the USA. Because of Russia’s self-isolation, Putin is now a junior partner for China. Xi began a three-day state visit to Russia on Monday.

Eight Norwegian Leopard 2 tanks arrived in Ukraine

6:04 p.m.: Norway has delivered eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine for use in the war against Russia. The vehicles have arrived and are ready for use, the armed forces said on Monday in Oslo. “For Ukraine, the donation of tanks will be critical to its ability to conduct offensive operations and recapture areas occupied by Russia,” Lt. Col. Lars Jansen said.

A Bundeswehr Leopard 2A4 tank (archive photo): Norway has now delivered eight tanks of the same type to Ukraine. (Source: nordpool/Riediger/imago-images-pictures)

Norway announced in February that it would surrender eight of its 36 older 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine. In addition, up to four escort vehicles as well as ammunition and spare parts should be made available. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine will soon last 13 months.

