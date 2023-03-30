Controversial scene in the Edama series: the ARAV asks the ENTV for an explanation

According to a press release from the Audiovisual Regulatory Authority (ARAV), public television is required to clarify one of the scenes from the first episode of the Edama series.

Indeed, the Audiovisual Regulatory Authority has asked Algerian Public Television to provide clarification on a scene from the series “Edama”, where we see a wall in one of the capital’s markets with the registration of the name of a separatist movement classified as a terrorist movement.

ARAV said in a statement that it “recorded, through one of the Algerian public television programs, in the Edama series, on the 19th minute and 45 seconds, of its first episode, a scene in which appears a wall in one of the markets of Bab el Oued in Algiers, on which is inscribed the name of a separatist movement classified as “terrorist”.

In conclusion, the ARAV confirmed that it had “contacted public television and asked for clarifications on this subject”, and that it “will take the necessary measures in the light of the clarifications provided by television”.

Reminder of the ARAV on the eve of Ramadan

It should be recalled that on the eve of the month of Ramdan, the ARAV reminded all players in the sector of the need to control their programs, respecting the specificities of the holy month of Ramadan, and not to get carried away by the bait of gain.

Indeed, it is in a press release that the ARAV wished to remind “All players in the audiovisual sector are required to control their programs, respecting the specificities of the holy month of Ramadan, as well as the rules of ethics and deontology, not to let oneself be carried away by the lure of profit and ratings, to avoid all forms of violence, and to respect the national religious referent”.

By also highlighting “the need to protect children and ensure a media service that meets the aspirations of the Algerian family”.