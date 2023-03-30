Apple: date and place of the Worldwide Developers Conference 2023

The event will bring together developers and students to show Apple’s progress. (Unsplash)

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2023 it already has a date and place. The meeting focused on students and professionals of the technology industry, serves as a meeting to show the advances of Manzana about its products, although this year the focus would be on software.

The company confirmed that the event will take place from June 5 to 9 at Apple Park, in California, United States, and will have an official transmission for the rest of the users in the world.

“WWDC is one of our favorite annual Apple events because it allows us to connect online and in person with the amazing and talented community of developers from around the world. This event will be our biggest and most spectacular Conference yet,” said Susan Prescott, the company’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

Although this meeting was born as a meeting with developers, it is also a space in which the company takes the opportunity to make announcements regarding its upcoming releases, as happened in 2022 when it presented its M2 processors and the new MacBook Air.

For this year, the company confirmed that it will talk about “the latest news from iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS”, although without giving more details about what kind of updates will appear and it will be time to know iOS 17the next version of the operating system for iPhone, which is expected to arrive soon.

Apart from the announcements, that in this space there will be access to live programming with “sessions, individual laboratories and the opportunity to meet Apple engineers and other developers.”

With this event, the company also hopes to support all those who study programming through the Swift Student Challenge, a plan for young developers who learn programming through an application for iPad and Mac, and who will be able to participate in a challenge, presenting their projects. until April 19 on the official website of the program.

Those who want to attend the event in person will have to register through the Apple Developer site or in the application, since the capacity of the venue is limited.

Awaiting confirmation of Manzana. The operating system update iphone It is one of the most anticipated novelties of WWDC 2023. But unlike what happens with the new versions of the cell phone, there are few rumors about the software so far.

Regarding the changes that it will bring with respect to its successor, there has only been talk of a redesign of iMessenge, in which the home, chat rooms, videos and new augmented reality functions will be changed.

Regarding its launch date, the company usually announces the update of the operating system and at the same time enables the trial versions for all users, so if confirmation is given during WWDC 2023, between June 5 and 9 it would open your access.

Finally, about which iPhone will receive the new version. The company usually puts a limit of between five and seven years to support its cell phones. With iOS 16 the cut was the iPhone 7, so all phones below that version will not have access to the update and the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X are at risk of being left out.