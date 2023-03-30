The Reconquista Intersectoral Prevention Table met

The owner of the Reconquista Health Region, Dr. Leira Mansurparticipated this Wednesday in a new work meeting of the Intersectoral Table for the prevention and approach of suicide in the city.

in the opportunity the balance of the training instances was socialized that there were for health agents of the region and it was defined to advance in training for the personnel of the rest of the sectors that make up the Table; and the need to strengthen the articulation circuits was addressed.

The meeting was attended by Víctoria Nardi, from the Provincial Directorate of Mental Health – Reconquista Region; Graciela Cereijo, delegate of the Undersecretary for Children of the Compulsory General Department; Mariana Aguilar and the socio-educational team of the Education Region; Florencia Lorenzini, psychologist from the Area of ​​Prevention of problematic consumption of the Municipality of Reconquista; Mariana Aguilar from socio-educational; Natalia Yacuzzi technical team; and Lorena Pérez from Municipal Territory.

The purpose of the Board is strengthen ministerial articulations and design local strategies with other sectors and the community, to advance in the prevention, attention and prevention of the problem, of a complex problem that requires complex responses.