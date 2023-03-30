We’re here to stay: The Bavarians have extended their main sponsorship contract with TSV 1860 Munich until 2027

the Bavarian

Munich (ots)

The Bavarian has prematurely extended the main sponsor contract with TSV 1860 Munich until the end of the 2026/27 season, thus completing the 11 years as main sponsor. This was announced by Martin Gräfer, board member of the insurance group die Bayerische and Marc-Nicolai Pfeifer, commercial director of TSV 1860 Munich at a joint networking event.

The Bavarian has been the main sponsor of the Munich Lions since 2016. The original contract term until 2025 has now been prematurely extended by two years. This means that the insurer’s characteristic lion’s head will remain on the jersey of the traditional Munich club. With this step, both partners confirm the great trust and the firm conviction of a common vision for the future. The partnership was brokered in 2016 by the sports marketing agency Infront and has been supported to this day.

“With the contract extension, we want to send a clear signal: Even in challenging times, as we experience them again and again, what counts above all is a stable partnership. That’s why we have already decided to extend the contract with 1860 Munich until 2027. Joint action and team spirit have characterized the cooperation in the past – and this is how it should continue,” says Martin Gräfer, board member of Bayerische.

“We would like to thank the Bavarians from the bottom of our hearts for their willingness to continue to support us in the coming years and thus continue to extend the lead of the most loyal main sponsor,” says Marc-Nicolai Pfeifer happily after the intensive negotiations. “The fact that our main sponsor committed to us at an early stage and two years before the current main sponsor contract expired for another two years is a very positive message. The fact that the Bavarians have decided to even expand their commitment regardless of the league makes us proud and Overjoyed. Many thanks to Martin Gräfer, Thomas Heigl, Dr. Herbert Schneidemann and Joachim Zech and his team, who have contributed to making this possible.”

The extension of the contract also goes hand in hand with an expansion of the commitment. The extended investment pays fully into the sport here. The focus for both parties is on mutual future success.

The stakeholders, including the fans, also play a large part in the existence of TSV 1860 Munich. Their continued loyalty and loyalty in the form of season ticket purchases and away visits make a significant contribution to this. Both the Bavarian and the TSV 1860 Munich are looking forward to the future together with the entire lion family.

the Bavarian

The insurance group die Bayerische was founded in 1858 and consists of the companies Bayerische Amts Lebensversicherung AG (parent company), BL Bayerische Lebensversicherung AG and the composite company BA Bayerische Allgemeine Versicherung AG. The total premium income of the group is over 783 million euros. The group is continuously increasing its equity and is well above the industry average. Capital investments of over 5 billion euros are managed. More than 12,000 personal advisors are available to around 1.1 million Bavarian customers nationwide. The rating agency Assekurata gave the parent company the quality grade A- (“very good”) in a current credit rating and attested the company’s financial strength far above that of the industry. BA die Bayerische Allgemeine AG was also awarded an A- as part of a credit rating. BL die Bayerische Lebensversicherung AG received an A+ in a comprehensive company rating.

Original content from: die Bayerische, transmitted by news aktuell