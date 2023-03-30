ENI, Poste Italiane and Unicredit have not given a rialzista signal

At the end of a session of the Ftse Mib that has seen the third consecutive day of the Rialzo and the cousin of questi with the top opening season, ENI, Poste Italiane and Unicredit have given a Rialzista signal. Le mediae mobili, infatti, hanno incrociato al rialzo. Cosa potrebbe accadere, quindi, nei prossimi giorni? Prima di responde a questanda abbiamo un certezza. Poiché ENI, Poste Italiane and Unicredit are three titoli azionaris with an important capitalization, which even if things happen that may have a very important impact on the general index. In the follow-up to this article we are not concerned with Unicredit in that it is the oggetto of a recent study and is null and void.

Per ENI potrebbe essere arrivato veramente il momento della svolta

the title ENI (MIL:ENI) has used the seduta of March 29 at a price of €12,674, unchanged from the previous seduta.

Grazie al rialzo degli ultimi due giorni abbiamo assistito a un’inversione rialzista sia dello SwingTrading Indicator che delle mediae mobili. Inoltre, the title has acquired a maggiore forza relative rispetto all’indice principale di Piazza Affari.

The trend in corso, quindi, è rialzista and punta all’objective most likely in area €13,027. Il superfood say this livello, poi, potrebbe aprire le porte a una Continuation of the rialzo fino in area €14,368, i massimi storici.

Segnali ribassiti potrebbero arrivare only gives a daily allowance of less than €12,198.

Le azioni Poste Italiane mettono nel mirino i massimi annuali

the title Italian post (MIL:PST) has used the seduta of March 29 at a quota of 9.514 euros, at a rate of 1.60% compared to the previous seduta.

Tutti gli indicators sono impostati al rialzo per the title that adesso potrebbe raggiungere i suoi massimi annuali in area €10,328. This livello, but, represents an ostacolo does not give little story. As if you see the graph, infatti, già in pastato has slowed down the rise of the title. Qualora, quindi, the quotazioni di Poste Italiane dovessero raggiungere questo livello bisognerà prestare molta attention.

A chiaro segnale ribassista, invece, potrebbe arrivare da una chiusura giornaliera inferiore a 9,204 €.

Negative note is the debolezzache persists, di Poste Italiane Rispetto all’indice principale.

