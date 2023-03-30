The German Left criticizes Carlos III speaking before the Bundestag

Berlin, March 30. The parliamentary group of La Izquierda has criticized King Carlos III for delivering a speech to the Bundestag (lower house of the German parliament) this Thursday “and one of its vice-presidents, Ates Gürnipar, has announced that he will not attend the session in protest.

“I consider it absurd that a king is allowed to speak before the Bundestag. At bottom, monarchies are nothing more than dictatorships with historical embellishment,” Gürnipar told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

Gürnipar said that Germany should be satisfied that it abolished the monarchy more than a hundred years ago and that “now to welcome a monarch into the heart of democracy is to forget history.”

He also described as incompatible with the dignity of parliament that those in charge of protocol of the British court determine the rules around the intervention of the monarch.

Carlos III will be the first king to speak before the Bundestag, although he had already done so as crown prince three years ago to honor the victims of Nazism and World War II. EFE

rz/rml