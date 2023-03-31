yeri mua is on everyone’s lips, whether criticism or support, the influencer remains one of the best known today and its popularity continues to grow. However, this time She arrived at the Veracruz airport and not a soul was present to receive her. like the diva she claims to be.

Through a video posted on TikTok, it is shown that the Veracruz woman arrives in her homeland, but the air terminal is completely empty for her because there were no media or followers waiting for her upon arrival, so they aired it on said platform.

Without makeup and smiling, the famous was seen with a pink suitcase, but only her father came for her. Although it has rained on rain for Yeri, the reality is that the majority of her followers support her, as was seen on networks when she commented: “Her father received her and that is what counts” or “Her father, the most important”.

(VIDEO) They ignore Yeri Mua at the Veracruz airport

Yeri Mua arrived at the Veracruz airport and no one received her despite the fact that she is one of the most relevant influencers in the country. Without followers or digital media, this was her arrival in the space where only her father arrived, as it should be remembered that Yeri Mua attacked her mother for telling her intimacies on social networks.

This was taken as a sign of disappointment after Yeri Mua said during a live broadcast that she did not care about her fans, because she cared about money to buy real estate, be a businesswoman and retire as soon as possible from showbiz. Situation that could happen soon if she maintains these attitudes.

Before and after Yeri Mua

After despising his fans; Yeri Mua is ignored at the Veracruz airport.



Yeri Mua is a recurring topic of conversation on social networks due to the obvious and radical physical change that the influencer and former queen of the Veracruz Carnival 2022 has suffered over time and thanks to her visits with the scalpel.

Accompanied by the phrase “You’re not ugly, you’re just poor” many viral videos and memes on social networks show before and after Yeri Cruz Varela prior to undergoing nose and liposuction surgeries, as well as breast and buttock augmentation that was performed.

