Launch of Job Fair for Women

At this Job Fair, 1,700 vacancies from 50 companies are made available to people.

The Secretary of Economy, Javier Gaxiola announces that at the end of 2022, through the National Employment Service in Sinaloa, 4,000 people were placed in some job and three months into 2023 there is already a record of 2,119 people. .

Culiacán, Sinaloa, March 29, 2023.- When inaugurating the Employment Fair for Women, the Secretary of Economy, Javier Gaxiola Coppel highlighted the commitment of women to create companies and worry about others by generating jobs.

“On this occasion we celebrate a special Job Fair in which we prioritize women within the framework of the month in which the history of their political, social and economic rights is recognized, as well as the fight they maintain for an egalitarian world, free of violence and discrimination,” he stressed.

He affirmed that when the participation of women in society, in enterprises, in the labor market and in the business world increases, there is more economic growth and the Gross Domestic Product rebounds.

The Secretary of Economy highlighted that in the government of Rubén Rocha Moya, women are protagonists and this is reflected in the transversal and team work of all the State Secretariats that have implemented policies and programs to work in favor of women.

He reported that to date, 610,874 formal jobs have been registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute.

He explained that in 2022 it closed with 4 thousand placements from the National Employment Service in Sinaloa and today, three months from 2023, there is a record of 2,119 placements, which represents an advance of 412% compared to the previous year. last year.

Also, Gaxiola Coppel listed the actions carried out by the Ministry of Economy in terms of linking to employment, the work carried out by the Employability Committee to attract more resumes from people who are looking for a job, work in the field, in neighborhoods and communities through the EmpleaT campaign with physical activations at strategic points, massive employment days for companies such as Hortifrut, Sumitomo, Pinsa and Ley, among others, in addition to the creation of an Employment App with geolocation.

Fifty companies participated in this National Employment Fair for Women, including Su Karne, Sigma Alimentos, Farmacon, Farmacias del Ahorro and Ferrox; 1,700 vacancies were offered with average salaries of $8,600 pesos and up to $25,000 pesos.

For her part, the head of the Women’s Secretariat highlighted the progress recorded by the inclusion of women in working life, since compared to 1970 where only 19% of the economically active population were women, currently in Sinaloa 38.5% of those who have a job outside the home are women.

Regarding the wage inequality gap between men and women, María Teresa Guerra Ochoa stated that it has been narrowing, going from 30% in 2020 to 19% in 2022.

“Given this diagnosis, work has been done with the Ministry of Economy for a strategy for women to reach these higher-level jobs, opportunities are conditioned to the male sex, and are not open to women,” he said.

The Secretary of the Culiacán City Council, José Ernesto Peñuelas Castellanos, represented the Mayor, Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil; the Director of the National Employment Service in Sinaloa, Abril Vega Araiza; the Director of the Civil Registry, Margarita Villaescusa Rojo; the Director of Infonavit, Adolfo Verdugo and company representatives.