Chocotorta: the secret recipe to make it perfect and always look good

There are many people who choose this exquisite and very easy to prepare dessert when taking it to a birthday or simply because they want to taste it. This is the famous and traditional Chocotorta, which requires very few ingredients and became one of the recipes most requested in recent years, especially by the youngest and those with a sweet tooth.

The traditional Chocotorta.

Here we are going to pass you one of the recipes more practical and faster to do at home, and for that you are going to separate 400 grams of dulce de leche, if it is pastry much better, 400 grams of milk cream or cream cheese, 750 grams of chocolate cookies, milk or coffee to be able to soak the cookies, 50 grams of semi-chocolate bitter coverage or cup and 50 grams of cocoa powder.

Without a doubt, it is one of the simplest and most beloved recipes.

For the preparation, all you are going to do is, on the one hand, mix the dulce de leche with the cream or cream cheese, and that will depend on the color that the mixture is taking. It depends on that, it will be the shake time. Then, you are going to leave it reserved. On the other hand, soak the cookies, one by one with coffee or milk, and place them in a dish until they form a layer. What you are going to do is place a layer of cookies and another of the cream with the dulce de leche. Finally, you are going to take the source to the freezer once you finish filling the source.

You will not regret this super recipe.

This is one of the most traditional ways to prepare it, but we also give you some suggestions that can help you. One of them is that you can add nuts, almonds or meringues to the mix to make it more fun. Another option is to chop chocolate and pour over the cake once it is ready. Adding ice cream to this preparation also became one of the rich and entertaining options.