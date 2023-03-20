14-year-olds rob 5 convenience stores and a car

Step.- Two 14-year-old teenagers from the Eastside were arrested after committing a series of crimes that included armed robberies at convenience stores, as well as taking a man’s car at gunpoint.

The crime wave began just before 1 a.m. and culminated at almost 6 a.m. Monday. Because in Texas a juvenile is considered a juvenile offender who has not reached the age of 17, the identity of the two suspects is withheld, as are their photos; they will only be named Minor 1 and Minor 2.

At 12:54 am, El Paso Police Officers (EPPD) responded to a call of an aggravated robbery at Circle K at 513 Lomaland.

In this case, the two 14-year-olds entered the business and demanded money from the register. The minors threatened the employee with a gun. The couple fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and tobacco products.

At 1:20 a.m., the couple committed a similar robbery at Circle K at 8130 Alameda. In this case, the suspects again threatened the employee with a gun and stole money from the cash register.

At 2:18 a.m., the couple headed to the Westside and committed another armed robbery. Minors reached Circle K at 650 N. Resler. In this case, they withdrew money from two cash registers and demanded personal property from the clerk.

The teens went through the employee’s pockets and stole his wallet.

At 3:56 a.m., the couple stopped a fourth Circle K. This time at Circle K at 5600 Doniphan.

In this case, Minor 1 threatened the employee with a gun and Minor 2 had a knife.

The minors took money from the cash registers and stole two vaporizers. The employee’s personal AirPods were also stolen.

At 5:29 a.m., the couple was back on the Eastside and robbed the Murphy USA in

11701 Pebble Hills. The couple took money from the cash register and fled on foot. Moments later, the juveniles robbed a 59-year-old man of his 2008 Nissan Versa at gunpoint. The car was stolen while its owner was refueling at Circle K at 11986 Pebble Hills.

At 5:47 a.m., police officers in the area saw the stolen car in the 3300 block of

Trawood. The two minors were detained without further incident. The pair is being turned over to the Juvenile Probation Department.