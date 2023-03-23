Battaglia pointed against Ibarra: “I don’t know if he wanted to direct”

The former coach of Boca, Sebastián Battaglia, acknowledged that he never saw Hugo Ibarra very convinced of wanting to be the technical director of the First Division of “Xeneize”, after several months in charge.

“I don’t know if he is in the place he wanted to be, it is something that he has to see. I imagine he will be enjoying it or not, but he must answer it. At the time he was not seen in this place, we thought he would keep another function where he was more relaxed. I never saw him with the intention of directing the First Division, but perhaps his thinking changed,” the former midfielder commented on how he saw Ibarra in 2021 in statements to Boca de Selección.

In this sense, he explained that they do not have a personal relationship, but they do have a work dialogue: “Now I have no relationship with Hugo, before he had the job of being at the club all day and having shared a team but today he has the possibility of being in charge of the team and in charge of Boca”, and advised him: “I would tell him to follow his intuition, his thinking and be convinced of what he does. What he deems convenient for the team, that he can do.”

In addition, he remarked that “he must surely be doing his job for the team to work”, and that he does not have “if he is trained or not”, in reference to criticism of Boca’s football performance.

Finally, he concluded: “There is no doubt that he has to improve. Hugo is in a club where they are all Boca coaches, everyone has an opinion and the figure of the coach is becoming more and more observed, that’s why he has to find his way and the style of coach he wants to be”.