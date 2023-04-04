Charges against Donald Trump in the Newsblog: Trump apparently pleads not guilty in court

In New York, Donald Trump is about to read the indictment. For this he was briefly taken into custody. All information and background information in the news blog.

The most important things at a glance

Trump pleads not guilty

8:57 p.m.: Trump pleaded not guilty in court. He dismissed the 34 charges on Tuesday at a first hearing in a court in New York, as US media reported unanimously. His lawyer had announced this step in advance.

Prosecutor wants to comment

8:41 p.m.: District Attorney Alvin Bragg plans to comment on the trial after reading the indictment. A press conference is planned around 3.30 p.m. local time (9.30 p.m. in Germany). Trump himself only wants to comment on the night after he has returned to Florida.

Trump enters the courtroom

8.30 p.m.: Trump has arrived in the courtroom. In the so-called Arraignment, the charges should now be read out to him. According to his lawyer, the ex-president then wants to plead not guilty. Cameras were not allowed to broadcast the events in the courtroom live – only a few photographers were able to take photos at the beginning of the hearing. They left the room after a few minutes.

At the time of his arrival at the courthouse, Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social that the situation was “surreal”. “Wow, they’re going to arrest me. I can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Donald Trump: The ex-president enters the courtroom, where his indictment will be read to him. (Those: Mary Altaffer/ap)

White House: Trump’s indictment “not in focus”

8:07 p.m.: According to the White House, US President Joe Biden is informed about Trump’s indictment – but it is not his focus as spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told CNN. “The president will focus on the American people, like he does every day. That’s not what’s his focus,” she said, referring to the indictment of Biden’s predecessor.

Biden has declined to comment on the case several times, but told CNN in Minnesota Monday that he has faith in the New York Police Department and said yes when asked if he had faith in the judicial system.

Trump arrives in court

7:24 p.m.: Accompanied by numerous bodyguards, Trump entered the courthouse. Before arriving, he waved briefly to his supporters. His indictment is to be read out to him in court. Around 30 charges are to be brought against Trump – none have been officially announced so far.

Trump is expected to be briefly detained to allow for fingerprints and mug shots to be taken. Whether these photos would actually be taken remained open at first. This should all happen behind closed doors. Trump is likely to plead “not guilty” at the indictment hearing. The responsible judge rejected a video transmission from the court.

Donald Trump: The ex-president is on his way to court. (Quelle: CARLOS BARRIA/rtr)

Trump heads to the courthouse

7:10 p.m.: The ex-president is on his way from Trump Tower to the courthouse. Footage from the US news channel CNN shows how a convoy of black vehicles made its way to southern Manhattan. That’s the courthouse where Trump has to appear.

Before the indictment is read: Trump supporters and opponents demonstrate in New York