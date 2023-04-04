Bachelor girls shaken by arrogance attack: “They’re afraid of me!”

SHE made a lot of friends at this year’s Bachelor– Not squadron.

Not a week goes by in the girls’ villa without a mighty bitch noise about a candidate Chiara (26), who likes to polarize with her style and her statements. In the episode, which will be broadcast on RTL on Wednesday (March 5), the journalist takes it to the extreme – and shocks with an attack of arrogance.

The week before, things were bubbling up because Chiara’s fellow campaigners believed they had found out the real reason for their participation. The accusation: Chiara only participates because of the fame.

Chiara even came out as a former Bachelorette candidate – who was rejected by RTL. Are the bachelor’s attendance and Rosenkavalier So David Jackson (32) just a consolation for Chiara?

Chiara appears extremely confident on the show. However, her competitors only perceive her behavior as arrogant Photo: RTL

+++ Warning, spoilers +++

Opinions are divided about this, but one thing is certain: Chiara’s latest statements in episode six (already available on RTL +) are bad for both her competitors and the viewers.

On the night of the roses there is a pool party for the bachelor and the nine candidates who are in love. Chiara considers her appearance in a skimpy bikini to be a “valuable image for a TV show”.

While David and Chiara later splash around in the pool together, the single man notices that none of the other candidates join them. Strange, because otherwise women always vie for a few minutes with the bachelor’s degree…

For Chiara it’s very clear: “They’re afraid of me!” To David’s joking question as to whether she had made an announcement to the girls, she replies: “No, they always respect me!” When David finally realizes that Chiara’s character is quite alpha, she follows up: “Somebody has to lead them properly.”

The line between self-confidence and arrogance is narrow. Has Chiara finally transcended him? Photo: xphiara/Instagram

“Bachelor” candidates not amused because of Chiara

Do the other girls even see the self-appointed leader as this? Questionable! When Chiara takes up the topic with the candidates and repeats that everyone respects her, the silence and the annoyed looks of the women speak volumes: Chiara’s over-confidence is not well received at all!

The viewers are also shocked by Chiara’s behavior.

David has had several single dates with Chiara, she is considered one of his favorites Photo: RTL

This is how the “Bachelor” viewers rule

On the official Bachelor account on Instagram, a spectator commented that over 200 other fans like: “Chiara really gets on my nerves. What is she actually imagining?” Another states: “Chiara can hardly make it more obvious that she is only there for fame.”

In particular, the assumption that Chiara is only on the show for airtime and attention should be a problem for the bachelor. After all, he emphasized more often than any Rosenkavalier before that it is important to him that the girls are only there for HIM.

David does not yet seem to suspect Chiara: she moves into the next round again with a rose.