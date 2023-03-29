Netflix: this French thriller has a crazy and unexpected success in the world

Incredible but true ! This French thriller available on Netflix achieves a feat that no one saw coming: to be one of the most watched films of the moment in the world. It’s his cast that must be happy!
An unexpected success and above all “without promotion”, as rapper Kaaris, at the origin of the project, welcomes it The Shadow King, a thriller directed by Marc Fouchard. Since its arrival on the Netflix catalog on March 17, 2023, the feature film has been prowess. In addition to quickly establishing itself in first place in the rankings in France, it then exceeded 6 million views in the space of a week. Almost fifteen days after its release, The Shadow King is now known to Netflix subscribers around the world! The French thriller just passed number 1 of the top of the most viewed content of the moment in the category of non-English films with over 12.5 million hours of viewing. From March 20 to 26, 2023, the project was in the top 10 of no less than 59 countries on Netflix, a real feat. For those who still haven’t seen it, here’s why it would be a shame to miss it.
The Shadow King on Netflix, when witchcraft mingles with the story of two brothers that everything opposes
If Kaaris did not direct or write The Shadow King, the original idea for the film comes from him. The themes evoked in the thriller are drawn from a Malian legend. We follow two half-brothers in particular: Ibrahim, camped by Kaaris, who spends his time in the street surrounded by bad company and Adama, played by Alassane Diong, who is a calm and rather studious teenager. During an incident where his big brother was, Adama loses his sight. After the death of their father, the two young men grow even further apart, and the resentment they have towards each other only intensifies. How far will Adama’s spirit of revenge go, determined not to let himself be crushed by Ibrahim’s brutality?
The Shadow King can it get a sequel on Netflix?
Although neither Netflix nor the film’s production have spoken about a potential sequel. of the shadow kingthe thriller ends with a rather closed ending. We discover the identity of the brother who “won” the fight and how he achieved his ends. The final message is moreover rather symbolic and leads the spectator to reflect on what appearances send us, which are sometimes misleading. There is therefore little chance that the project will get a sequel. Nevertheless, Kaaris says he is ready to return to the cinema, whether as an actor, director, or why not both!
