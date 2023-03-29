Retail is struggling with closures and staff shortages

The domestic trade is confronted with a bundle of challenges. Because of inflation, people are more reluctant to shop, and sales are falling in real terms. At the same time, costs would rise, which would push profit margins down or into the red, said Rainer Will, Managing Director of the Trade Association, today.

Last year, 6,000 shops had to close. The biggest problem is the lack of staff, which is why a labor market reform is needed.

The interest group essentially repeated old demands at a press conference. Work must be worthwhile, childcare must be expanded and incentives for longer work in old age must be created. Will also pleaded for the abolition of the telephone sick note, especially since the one to three-day sick leave has increased by up to 50 percent.

In 2022, almost 22,000 vacancies were reported to the AMS in retail, wholesale and motor trade. The stock of vacant apprenticeship positions was around 2,700. Although the industry is desperately looking for staff and is affected by labor shortages, more than a quarter of companies are planning to downsize this year, according to a survey by the trade association.

“If the result runs away from you, you still have to turn the personnel screw. The acute shortage of staff must not be confused with the annual plan,” says Will.