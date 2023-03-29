Passenger jet to fly from Europe to Australia in 4 hours

A Swiss start-up is researching a hydrogen-powered hypersonic jet. A cash injection is to drive the development forward.

With an ordinary passenger plane, a flight takes from Frankfurt after Sydney around 20 hours. A Swiss start-up wants to reduce the travel time to around 4 hours shorten – with one hydrogen powered Jet. First tests has “destiny” with its hypersonic prototype “Eiger” already completed. The money for this comes from several rounds of financing. Now the company has an additional cash injection from the Spanish government get how out of a press release emerges. The funding amounts to 12 million Euro.

Hydrogen-powered jet “We are very pleased to have received these grants,” says David Bonetti, chief engineer at Destinus. “These grants will bring hydrogen-based solutions for mobility in aviation one step closer to reality.” For the drive the Eiger is coming liquid hydrogen for use. should just water and heat be released back into the environment. That makes the hypersonic jet climate-neutral. The jet should also independent take off and navigate. The Eiger is intended both as a passenger and as a cargo aircraft. According to the manufacturer, the jet “can be easily integrated into everyday life because it no noise caused and can use conventional airports”.