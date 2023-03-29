Major crises tinged through Marin: “Moved the government’s discord to the background”

The major crises have pushed the discord that existed within the government into the background. For example, towards the end of the election period, the center broke away from the government’s front in the handling of the Nature Conservation Act.

Disagreement also arose, for example, over the Sámi assembly law, which eventually failed in the parliamentary committee hearing.

Disagreement about the economy

There have been five parties in Finland’s centre-left government: the Social Democrats (SDP), the centre, the Greens, the Left Alliance and the Swedish People’s Party (RKP).

The possibilities for the continuation of the board base seem to have weakened, as the center has not been enthusiastic about continuing with the same composition. The reason is at least economic issues.