City of Bregenz shows solidarity with the “last generation”

In a letter to the Federal Chancellor, the provincial capital Bregenz is the first municipality in Austria to show solidarity with the so-called “last generation”.

The letter, which is based on the city council resolution of March 28 and is signed by Mayor Michael Ritsch and Deputy Mayor Sandra Schoch, supports the well-known demands of the climate protection group.

It’s about 100 km/h on motorways and not building any new infrastructure for oil or gas drilling, or promoting the same at home and abroad. In addition, the Austrian Climate Council, which sent almost 100 recommendations to the federal government in 2022, is supported in the city’s written appeal.

Statements

Mayor Michael Ritsch: “I don’t want to be misunderstood on this issue. I am not making such a decision for supposedly political reasons, but out of the deep conviction that more effective measures are urgently needed to combat the climate crisis. I appeal to the courage of all my mayor colleagues to also join the demands”