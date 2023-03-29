Canada: death of an 18-year-old Algerian in a fire

Another tragedy comes to upset the Algerian community in Montreal. A young man died in a fire that killed several people and whose causes remain mysterious. Walid, an 18-year-old Montrealer of Algerian origin, succumbed to the flames after being trapped inside a burning apartment with no windows.

An 18-year-old Algerian dies in the flames in Montreal

It is with regret and sorrow that the Algerian community of Montreal announces the death of Walid Belkahlajust 18 years old, this Tuesday. The young man lost his life in a fire that took place on March 16 au Old Montrealin a residence with several apartments. Called to the scene immediately, the authorities managed to save 15 people in all. Unfortunately, 7 other individuals lost their lives during the accident, including the young Walid.

After controlling the blaze, the police proceeded to evacuate the remains. The process took several days and Walid and his friend, Charlie Lacroix, are the last two victims of the fire to have been identified on Tuesday, March 28.

An investigation has been opened to determine the causes of the fire. The Montreal Police Department said it was deadliest fire in 48 years.

A young Algerian gets shot in Montreal, Canadian media react

In the same vein, a young Algerian by the name of Khaled. M. had done the object ofa bloody murder a few days later. On March 19, Khaled died in Montreal while walking quietly in a street one evening. The young Algerian receives several bullets fired by a driver unknown in a moving vehicle. He succumbs shortly after hitting the ground, leaving behind a distraught family.

The event, highly publicized in Canada, sparked many theories from local journalists. Some have assumed that Khaled was part of a gang and that it was a simple “settling of accounts”. Speculations that revolted the victim’s father, who later took to social media to clear his son’s honor.