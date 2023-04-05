Schiappa on the cover of “Playboy”: a “condensed magazine of all sexist stereotypes”, criticizes Minister Isabelle Rome

“When you are a minister, you must have a sense of responsibility”, slice Isabelle Rome. For the Minister of Gender Equality, Marlène Schiappa on the cover of the magazine “Playboy”, it does not pass. “Why did you choose ‘Playboy’ to advance women’s rights when this magazine is a compendium of all sexist stereotypes? We are right in the culture of the woman-object”wonders Isabelle Rome in an interview with the daily ” Le Figaro “.

Feminist, Marlène Schiappa in “Playboy”? Gloria Steinem probably wouldn’t agree

Former Secretary of State for Gender Equality (2017-2020), Marlène Schiappa, now Secretary of State for the Social and Solidarity Economy, gave an interview on women’s rights in the issue of “Playboy” to be released Thursday, posing, dressed in a long white dress, in a charming magazine.

A paradoxical approach

On Saturday, the Secretary of State for the Social and Solidarity Economy had estimated on Twitter ” defend the right of women to dispose of their bodies”. “In France, women are free. With all due respect to the backsliders and the hypocrites”wrote Marlène Schiappa.

A point of view which is not shared by Isabelle Rome. The Minister denounces what seems to her to be a paradox: “In my eyes, defending women’s rights in ‘Playboy’ would be like fighting anti-Semitism by giving an interview to ‘Rivarol'”a far-right weekly.

Isabelle Rome: “I refuse the political instrumentalization of sexist and sexual violence, which is too serious”

The Prime Minister is also up. Elisabeth Borne had informed him during a telephone interview on Saturday that it was not “not at all appropriate, all the more so in the current period”had then learned AFP from the entourage of the head of government.