Argentine assets operate with widespread increases, in line with the rebound shown by reference markets such as Wall Street.

The porter bag 3.33% and stands at 232,733.70 basic, boosted by the fact that the inflation data in the United States were in line with what was expected by the NYSE market.

In the external plaza, the ADRs of Argentine companies that operate abroad trade with increases of up to 5.1%, led by YPF, in a wheel in which the main US shares operate with an upward trend.

In the fixed income segment, the sovereign dollar bonds under foreign legislation they register increases of up to 3.48%, led by the Global 29, while the titles in pesos with CER adjustment mark decreases of up to 2.50%, led by the TX28.

In it weight markets, as expected, the IMF reported that Argentina met the quantitative goals of the program with the agency for the fourth quarter of 2022, thus unlocking a disbursement of around US$5.3 billion to be used to meet maturities with the own Fund. Market sources pointed out that the goals for the first quarter of the year would now rise to US$4.3 billion, a number that is still challenging, based on the sales dynamics in the MULC by the BCRA and that there are only 13 wheels left to close the quarter.

What happens in the markets of the world

Wall Street operates with profits, after the February inflation report coincided with the market’s exceptions.

He Consumer Price Index (CPI) The February data showed that prices increased by 6.0% in February over the last year. For its part, the core CPI, which excludes food and energy, grew by 5.5%, also in line with what was estimated by economists.

After good inflation data in the US, the Merval, ADRs and dollar bonds trade with strong gains

The data comes at a critical time in the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the ongoing ramifications added a new challenge for Jerome Powell.

Investors continue to watch the latest news on the collapse of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and the implications for the banking sector. Confidence in the financial sector “rebounds” and drives most of the actions of the banking sector, but there are still many questions about which path the Fed will take from this new scenario and if it will slow down the rise in interest rates. his monetary policy.

Wall Street

The main Wall Street indices are trading with positive results. Thus, the S&P 500 advances 1.96%; the Dow Jones industrial adds 1.40%; and the technological Nasdaq rises 2.23%.

Merval

The Merval registers a rise of 1.14%. Thus, the declines in the leading shares are recorded by YPF (5.03%); Transener (5.02%); and Holcim (5%).

ADRs

On Wall Street, the papers of Argentine firms operate the day with profits. Thus, the increases are led by YPF (5.1%); BBVA Argentina (4.8%); and Take off (4.8%).

bonds

Risk country

The country risk is located around 2,319 basis points.