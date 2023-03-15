After “Make Love, Fake Love” SHE now shares: “Yeliz was the reason for our breakup”

One has found happiness, the other is over.

Yeliz Koc (29) was looking for her new happiness on “Make Love, Fake Love”. After the separation from Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht (31), the influencer is a happy mother, but unhappy single again in relationships. The RTL show actually brought her a new cupid. But that had its price…

Not for Yeliz, but for others! The game of deception in “Make Love, Fake Love” destroyed the relationship of candidate Max Bornmann (25), who made it to the final with Yeliz. The worst hit was DAS Luisa Früh (21), who was with him at the time.

Luisa in the RTL interview: “She can’t do anything about it, but I would say that Yeliz was the reason we broke up.”

Luisa had to watch on TV how her boyfriend at the time, Max, approached Yeliz on “Make Love, Fake Love”. Photo: RTL, private

In „Make Love, Fake Love“ the former “Bachelor” candidate Yeliz became a “Bachelorette” herself and turned the heads of the male participants. Except that not every potential lover on the show was actually single. Just like Max, who was with Luisa during the show.

Max and Luisa – who still have them on their hands as a tattoo – decided to take part in the show. But then his girlfriend had to watch him get down to business with Yeliz. He kissed passionately in bed with the Ochsenkneckt ex and fumbled in the tub. This even continued into the final, where Max lost to Jannik (26)!

Max is now enjoying the happiness of being single and sees no fault in himself Photo: max_bornmann/Instagram

In the end, Yeliz decided on the right one, but with fake lover Max, participating in TV led to the end of his actual relationship with Luisa.

Luisa is now settling accounts with her ex-boyfriend: “He played with me, he played with Yeliz. For me he’s just a player now…” For Luisa, Max’s behavior was purely intentional. “He just enjoys the limelight.”

The forgiven Max had no trouble getting closer to Yeliz on the show Photo: RTL

The consequence: Luisa broke up after the show because she couldn’t trust Max anymore and he didn’t really care about her. There is now a lot of criticism for Bornmann on Instagram, fans draw comparisons “Love Island” macho Henrik Stoltenberg (26), even if he should play in a completely different league with his anti-constitutional gaffes …

Luisa in the RTL interview: “I feel sorry for every woman who is by his side now because he is simply a chronic liar.” Max, on the other hand, sees it very differently and replies in the direction of Luisa: “If it had been great love, then you might not have done it.”

Filming was seven months ago. And Yeliz is still dating the winner of the show. She in the RTL podcast about Jannik: “Everything was really different, I didn’t think I would fall in love so quickly in this format and actually – yes, I found my great love.”

There was a happy ending for at least one of them…