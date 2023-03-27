They confirmed five cases of chikungunya in the city of Santa Fe

Five people residing in the coastal district of Alto Verde, in the jurisdiction of the city of Santa Fe, are affected by chikungunyain the first registered cases of the disease in the province, except for three that had been considered “isolated”, spokesmen for the Ministry of Health reported on Monday.

These are five patients whose houses are located in blocks 3 and 4 of Alto Verdeone of whom had to be hospitalized for better care in a care center.

In its weekly epidemiological report, last Thursday, the Ministry of Health had indicated that “no new cases of chikungunya were registered” and that “since the beginning of 2023 there were three patients, two from Rosario and another from Santa Fe, all with a travel history.

Now the situation is different, since they are inhabitants of that coastal districtseparated from the city of Santa Fe by the stream of the same name.

The director of Vector Control of the Santa Fe Region of the health portfolio, Mariana Maglianese, considered that it is a novelty, since “We had not had any cases (of chikungunya)except for some isolated ones in the history of our province”.

“Patients have symptoms very similar to dengue. High fever, headaches, muscle achesbut the joint pain is much more pronounced and the fever can be a little higher”, indicated the official.

In addition, he explained that due to the dengue outbreak that affects the area, the first thing that the health agents try to detect is a contagion of this disease, so if the result is negative, a second search is carried out, for chikungunya and then for zika. .