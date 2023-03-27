Somme: the town of Ault facing erosion

The bad weather has tested the coasts. In Ault, in the Somme, a new section of the cliff collapsed. A very impressive landslide that poses security problems and could isolate an entire neighborhood.

In Ault (Somme), the Bal Air subdivision offers a breathtaking view of the cliff. However, this situation is risky. Indeed, a section of the cliff collapsed. “As we are part of a condominium. We have text messages with small photos: ‘There is a section of cliff that fell this weekend’“, testifies a resident. Another says: “When I was a kid, I played mini golf. Mini-golf, he fell. The cliff is receding, it is undeniable.“



“The neighborhood will become isolated”

Alain Schibler is the works manager for the municipality. Monday, March 27, he came once again to see the extent of the damage. “If the blocos fall, it risks taking away part of the street. By dragging part of the street, the neighborhood will become isolated because we will no longer be able to pass“, explains the elected official. The town hall urgently requested the intervention of the geological and mining office in order to assess the risks with precision.