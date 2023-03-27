The Argentine team faces Curacao in Santiago del Estero

After the great party against Panama at the Monumental, which brought together close to 83,000 people, the ‘Scaloneta’ will have its party at the Único Madre de Ciudades Stadium, a young venue with little history with the National Team but with a symbolic background.

The game will begin at 8:30 p.m. with a broadcast on Public Television and TyC Sports, but the festivities will continue throughout the day with a Fan Zone and musical shows on the Forum esplanade in the city.

In Santiago del Estero, Lionel Scaloni’s team made its first presentation with the structure of the formation that a month later emerged champion of America and ended the 28-year streak without titles.

Four of the current world champions made their debut there: Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, Cristian “Cuti” Romero, Nahuel Molina and Julián Álvarez. In addition, Lisandro Martínez added his first official minutes in that draw with Chile (1-1) for the Qualifiers, which was played without an audience in the midst of a pandemic (June 3, 2021).

The ´Scaloneta´ returns to the Mother of Cities, which unlike that time, will present a spectacular setting. The provincial authorities decided to expand the capacity to 42,000 seats by removing the seats in different sectors of the stands.

Argentine fans sold out the tickets last Thursday just 1 hour and 17 minutes after they went on sale through the Deportick website.

The hotel capacity of the capital Santiago del Estero and its bordering La Banda is taken one hundred percent by the arrival of fans from all over the country, who paid up to 45,000 pesos to celebrate with Lionel Messi and the champions.

The captain of the National Team is only one goal away from reaching 100 goals with the Argentine shirt, a mark that no other footballer achieved in history.

Messi, exclusive attraction of the popular phenomenon of the ‘Scaloneta’, will be one of the footballers who repeats his presence in the starting lineup in relation to Thursday’s victory against Panama.

The DT of Argentina announced that he will change some names so that all the world champions have the recognition of the Argentine public in a day that will have a festive program similar to that of the friendly on the River Plate field.

Gonzalo Montiel, responsible for the consecration penalty against France, Marcos Acuña, Lisandro Martínez, Germán Pezzella, Leandro Paredes, Lautaro Martínez and Paulo Dybala will surely have minutes in the game with Curaçao.

Also Giovani Lo Celso, a stable player of the Scaloni cycle who missed the World Cup due to an injury at the last moment.

The National Team will arrive in Santiago del Estero at night after passing through the Conmebol headquarters in Luque, Paraguay, to receive a new tribute from South American football during the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana draw gala.

The world champions will arrive in the Guaraní country in the afternoon and at 7:30 p.m. they plan to board the charter flight that will deposit them at the Vicecomodoro Ángel de la Paz Aragonés airport, in the northern capital.

Provincial security arranged a fenced corridor along the entire Belgrano Norte avenue to facilitate the transfer of the delegation, which will have a warm welcome from the public in the streets.

= Possible formations =

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Germain Pezzella or Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez and Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul or Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Angel Di Maria or Paulo Dybala. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Curaçao: Eloy Room; Jurien Gaari, Cuco Martina, Roshon van Eijma and Sherel Floranus; Vurnon Anita and Leandro Bacuna; Brandley Kuwas, Juninho Bacuna and Richairo Zivkovic; Angel Janga. DT: Farmer Bicentini.

Stadium: Mother of Cities (Santiago del Estero).

Starting time: 20:30.

TV: Public TV and TyC Sports.