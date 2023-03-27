Free remedies and increase for doctors: Kicillof’s announcements about the IOMA

Focused on management, beyond the commotion over the candidacies, Governor Axel Kicillof made three key announcements in relation to IOMA (Instituto Obra Médico Asistencial).

In an act held in the Golden Room of the Government House, he referred to the medical fees, essential medicines and voluntary affiliation of the entity.

Regarding medical fees, Kicillof explained that “during the previous 4 years, 35% of purchasing power was lost. Today we are announcing an annual investment of almost 6 billion pesos.”

On the other hand, the provincial president pointed out that “for the first time there will be an essential medicines plan to guarantee the right and access to chronic treatments, with 100% coverage of 957 benefits.

And, about affiliation, he explained: “Individual voluntary affiliation was closed since 2015. Today we are able to open this affiliation, aimed at groups from 18 to 35 years old, who will be able to join IOMA. The application process is 100 % digital, with a quota of 11,600 pesos”.