Arra 3S and 3SE Plus offer more than 500 kilometers of autonomy

The supply of cars that discard internal combustion to be driven is now larger in Mexico. the american company Arra announced the commercialization of three vehicles, two for passengers and one for commercial use. All are manufactured in China and will be put on sale from May in a network that will initially be present in 12 cities.

mobility for five

The model Arra 3 It comes with 2 levels of equipment and benefits. The first is Arra 3S and the most equipped is called 3SEPlus. It has a total length of 4,473 millimeters by 1,538 millimeters in height and a width of 1,822 millimeters. It has space for five passengers.

Their main differences are in the range of autonomy, and secondly, in the aesthetic section since both share the same powertrain. Level 3SEPlus It exclusively enjoys 18” aluminum wheels as well as rear-view mirrors with electrical adjustment and deployment. Elements such as daytime running lights, front and rear leds, rear spoiler, panoramic roof and hidden handles are fitted as standard.

Photo EE: Marcos Martínez

Remarkable autonomy

A permanent magnet synchronous motor drives both versions. It is mounted on the front axle, it is powered by a ternary lithium battery itself that can be powered by alternating and direct current (AC and DC). The brand specifies that the charging times in AC, from a level of 20% to 100%, are 7 hours for the 3S and 7.5 hours for the 3SEPlus. On the other hand, when using a direct current charger, for both versions, 30 minutes are invested from 30% to 80% of the battery charge level. The 3S level specifies a range of 420 kilometers while the second of 610 kilometers, both according to the NED C cycle. But if you drive without exceeding 60 km/h, the entry version can travel up to 533 kilometers while the 3SE Plus reaches an astonishing 774 kilometers.

The engine produces 120 kW, 280 Nm of torque and can reach a top speed of 160 km/h.

The Arra 3 has a McPherson geometry front suspension while the rear uses a torsion bar. It has 4 wheel disc brakes and electronic steering.

Photo EE: Marcos Martínez

Security

There are only two airbags in the first version and six for the second. They come standard with Traction Control, ABS Brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring, Incline Braking Assistance, Isofix anchors, among others.

Prices:

Arra 3S 719,900 pesos.

Arra 3SE Plus 849,900 pesos.

