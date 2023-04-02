After the scene of the crime: Elevator Boy Bene Schulz wants to go to Die Bergretter

He is one of the biggest social media stars that Germany has: Ben Schulz is part of the “Elevator Boys” – a group of video producers who have already caused a stir internationally. He currently has 9.9 million followers on TikTok and 681,000 fans on Instagram, but apparently that’s not enough for him. After photos and performances with Brad Pitt and Heidi Klum, the native of Frankfurt now wants to gain a foothold as an actor on linear television.

First stop: the Bremen “crime scene”. In the film “Donuts”, which is released on April 2 at 8:15 p.m. in the first can be seen, he has a guest role. He talked to us about why he went to Bremen of all places, what else he could imagine as a project and what about his character Rufus is actually that funny.

TVSpielfilm.de: How did you actually get the role? Why Bremen of all places?

Bene Schulz: I said in an interview that my greatest dream is to become an actor and they must have seen that and offered me a small role to try it out. Then I was really excited.

Was it how you imagined it?

No, not a bit. It was a night shoot and it was really just one scene, but we were on set for about 17 hours. We took that from every angle, every shot to make it perfect. It was really exhausting and a great honor.

Did the other actors take you along well?

Yes! Actually my scene was with Adrian and we both chatted a lot between scenes and he talked a lot about how he got into acting. That’s currently one of my goals as well.